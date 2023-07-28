Transfer: Franck Kessie willing to join Man United; Sadio Mane agrees deal to join Al-Nassr

Kessie willing to join Man United

Manchester United are looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer and reports indicate that a Barcelona star would be prepared to move to Old Trafford. According to a story published by Mundo Deportivo yesterday, Franck Kessie may end up leaving the Spanish champions soon. The renowned Catalan outlet claim that the Ivory Coast international’s main desire is to stay with the Blaugrana. However, if Barca are ready to offload him, then he only wants to move to the Premier League and does not want to return to the Serie A where Juventus want him. MD claim Kessie is willing to sign for Manchester United or any of the ‘Big Six’ PL club.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Mane agrees deal to join Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane is set to sign for Al Nassr with Bayern Munich agreeing a €40million (£34m) sale. CBS Sports report that Mane will earn €40m season. He is now due to undergo a medical to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

SOURCE: CBS Sports

DONE DEAL: Luton sign Giles

Premier League new boys Luton Town have completed the capture of Wolves full-back Ryan Giles. The 23-year-old shone on loan in the Championship last year with Middlesbrough, who were keen to bring him back to the club for the 2023/24 campaign. But Giles will play Premier League football with the Hatters.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportWeb (

)