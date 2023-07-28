Transfer: Franck Kessie willing to join Man United; Chelsea ready to turn to Romeo Lavia

Kessie willing to join Man United

Manchester United are looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer and reports indicate that a Barcelona star would be prepared to move to Old Trafford. According to a story published by Mundo Deportivo yesterday, Franck Kessie may end up leaving the Spanish champions soon. The renowned Catalan outlet claim that the Ivory Coast international’s main desire is to stay with the Blaugrana. However, if Barca are ready to offload him, then he only wants to move to the Premier League and does not want to return to the Serie A where Juventus want him. MD claim Kessie is willing to sign for Manchester United or any of the ‘Big Six’ PL club.

Chelsea ready to turn to Lavia

Chelsea are ready to turn to Romeo La after seeing a third bid for Moises Caicedo rejected. Brighton rejected a £75m plus £5m bid for the midfielder on Thursday as they hold out for closer to £100m for the young star. The Blues are frustrated and reportedly unwilling to increase their offer further, and know La is available for around £50m. The Athletic report he is their next target. Liverpool have seen a bid worth around £40m for the Southampton youngster rejected as they look to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Cavani free agent

Former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly become a free agent this summer. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Uruguayan has had his contract terminated at Sevilla after joining the Spanish side from United. Boca Juniors have already contacted him over moving back to South America as the 36-year-old ponders his options.

