Transfer :Former Chelsea Academy striker returns to the club, Man Utd youngster extends his contract

Former Chelsea Academy striker returns to the club

Chelsea has officially completed the signing of 17 years old striker, Jimmy Jay Morgan for a fee that could rise to £10M. Jimmy was previously with the Chelsea academy team. He however moved to Southampton in 2017 but he is now back with Chelsea.

The 2006-born striker is currently injured and is set to be on the sidelines for 2 to 3 months. He will join the Academy squad once he is fit.

Man United youngster extends his contract

Man United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has officially extended his contract with the club. The 18-year-old confirmed the deal this evening. It is a long term deal.

Sampdoria completes two deals

Former Real Madrid striker, Jese Rodriguez has moved to Sampdoria as a free agent. He signed a deal linking him to the club till the end of the season. Similarly, Sampdoria has sold Omar Colley to Besiktas on a permanent deal for £2.5M

Laporta confirms Joao Mendes deal.

Barcelona President, Laporta has officially confirmed that the club will sign Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes. Ronaldinho made the announcement a few days ago. “We’re proud to continue the Ronaldinho ‘saga’. His son João will have a contract with us, he’s good — we still don’t know if it will be with Juthe Juvenil B team”.

