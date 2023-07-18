Transfer: Fofana completes move to Al Nassr; Man Utd agree personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund

Fofana completes move to Al Nassr

RC Lens captain Fofana has completed his €25million (£21.5m; $28m) transfer to Al Nassr. Fofana will move to the Saudi Pro League side on a three-year contract after Lens confirmed Al Nassr had met the release clause in Fofana’s contract.

Man Utd’s Hojlund agreement

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund the Atalanta striker who Erik ten Hag has made his top target. The Dutchman wants the Dane, 20, to lead United’s attack this season and talks have been held between the two clubs. Per The Athletic, Red Devils now have a preliminary agreement in place over personal terms Hojlund would accept to move to Old Trafford. However, there’s a chance United may still not sign the striker…

Oliver Arblaster: Sheffield United teenager joins Port Vale on loan

Port Vale have brought in Sheffield United teenager Oliver Arblaster on a season-long loan to take their number of summer signings into double figures. The 19-year-old England Under-18 midfielder has made four Championship appearances for the Blades. He becomes Vale’s 10th signing under new boss Andy Crosby.

RSport (

)