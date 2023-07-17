Transfer: Five clubs eyeing move for Harry Maguire; Chelsea agree £10m deal to sell Ampadu

Five clubs eye move for Maguire

Erik ten Hag’s decision to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy could accelerate his desire to leave Manchester United. The Dutchman opted to leave the defender in possession of the armband when he arrived last summer but, after using him sporadically, has now chosen to change up his captain at Old Trafford which further diminishes Maguire’s role in Manchester. As a result the 30-year-old, who previously cost the club £80m in 2019, could now seek pastures new with Tottenham and Chelsea among those keen. United had wanted £50m for Maguire, but The Sun reports that they may have to accept £30m to move him on in light of recent events.

Chelsea accept £10m deal for Ampadu

Chelsea have accepted a deal worth up to £10million from Leeds for Ethan Ampadu, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 22-year-old has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the pre-season tour of the USA, but will now stay behind to wrap up the move. As exclusively revealed earlier on Monday, the Wales international also had interest from clubs in the Premier League, Italy and Spain but Leeds’ bid was the only concrete interest and will now undergo a medical. Ampadu, who trained under new manager Pochettino last week, has just one year left on his contract and Chelsea were ready to cash in.

Saudi interest in Antonio

Al-Ettifaq are interested in signing West Ham striker Michail Antonio, according to the Guardian. Antonio has entered the final year of his Hammers contract and is open to leaving this summer. Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, are aware of his situation, but are yet to make an offer.

