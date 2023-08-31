Transfer: Fiorentina ready to loan Amrabat to Man Utd; Arsenal want to sign Eric Garcia

Fiorentina ready to loan Sofyan Amrabat to Man Utd

Fiorentina are willing to loan Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United but insist any deal includes an obligation to buy the Morocco midfielder at the end of the season. Fiorentina are understood to be open to loaning Amrabat but want a clause included in any deal that would obligate United to buy the 27-year-old next summer when his contract with the Italian club expires. A potential purchase fee of between €25 million (£22m) and €30m (£26m) is thought to have been discussed. Fiorentina do have an option to extend Amrabat’s contract by another year to June 2025.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Arsenal want to sign Eric Garcia

Jurrien Timber’s injury has led to Mikel Arteta scouring the market for a left-sided defender and Mundo Deportivo name Barcelona’s Garcia as a genuine target. Barcelona boss Xavi is said to not be keen on selling up however, while LaLiga side Girona are also interested.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker joins Roma on season-long loan

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has joined Italian side Roma on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. The 30-year-old returns to Serie A having spent last season on loan with Inter Milan, helping them reach the Champions League final. He is reported to have turned down a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

SOURCE: BBC

