Transfer: Fiorentina ‘open to selling’ Sofyan Amrabat; Arsenal trying to sign Eric Garcia

Fiorentina ‘open to selling’ Amrabat

Fiorentina are willing to sell Sofyan Amrabat this summer so long as their conditions are met, according to Sky Italy’s Gianluca Di Marzio. The Italian journalist states that both United and Liverpool are interested, although neither are yet to submit an offer. Should it stay that way, then Amrabat will stay in Florence.

SOURCE: Gianluca Di Marzio

Arsenal trying to sign Eric Garcia

Arsenal are now reportedly trying to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, who worked with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta at Manchester City. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in signing Eric Garcia from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The report has claimed that Arsenal are looking a Garcia as a potential short-term replacement for Jurrien Timber. Timber, who joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, could miss the rest of the season with a long-term injury. Football Transfers is reporting that Arsenal have made “an enquiry” about the £52,000-a-week ( SalarySport ) Spain international centre-back.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Tella to join Leverkusen

According to the Athletic, Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a deal to sign Southampton forward Nathan Tella. The report states that Southampton will bank a fee of around £20m, with the deal also including a sell-on clause. Tella starred on loan at Burnley last season as they secured promotion to the Premier League and they were hoping to bring him back to Turf Moor, while West Ham and Rennes were also interested in the 20-year-old.

SOURCE: The Athletic

