Transfer: Felix pushing to join Barcelona; Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus

Felix pushing to join Barcelona

Joao Felix is pushing for a move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, according to Catalan-based outlet Diario Sport. Barca’s financial situation may mean that structuring a move for the out-of-favour Portuguese forward may be difficult.

Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a raft of top Premier League clubs this summer but West Ham had recently seemingly taken the lead in the race to sign the forward. Still, you simply cannot rule Chelsea out of pretty much anything this summer. According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, the Blues could yet hijack a move for the Ghana forward.

Veiga not joining Napoli

Gabri Veiga’s proposed move from Celta Vigo to Napoli has collapsed, according to a report in Sky Sports. A deal worth €30million plus €6m in add-ons had been struck and while the player was all set to travel to Italy, the deal is now said to have collapsed.

