Transfer: Ex-Chelsea star reveals he wants to join Barca, Chelsea want more than £40m for Gallagher

Ex-Chelsea star reveals he wants to join Barca

Former Chelsea forward and Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix has revealed he wants to play for Barcelona, according to GOAL.

Felix is expected to be on the move this summer, after the end of his six-month loan from Atleti to Chelsea, and has told Fabrizio Romano that it would be his ‘dream’ to play at the Camp Nou for Barcelona.

“I’d love to play for Barça,” he said. “Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.”

Chelsea want more than £40m for Gallagher

West Ham are interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher. Gallagher has two years left on his contract and it is believed Chelsea would be open to extending.

Any potential departure would likely have to be driven by Gallagher himself. The England midfielder is on Chelsea’s tour of the USA and – as it stands – boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning for him to be part of the squad next season.

Sky Sports understands Chelsea value him well in excess of £40m. Gallagher is one of a number of midfielders West Ham are looking at after the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

Why Man Utd want Onana

Once again, Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has turned to a player he has worked with previously. Andre Onana played under Ten Hag at Ajax, where they won three league titles together and reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

“He is probably the most sensational goalkeeper Man Utd will get for a long time,” Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan told Sky Sports .

