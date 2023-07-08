Transfer: Erik ten Hag interested in Thomas Partey; Man Utd hold positive talks over Hojlund deal

Erik ten Hag interested in Arsenal man

The Dutch manager is beginning to show interest in defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. While Arsenal are happy to see the player move in, Man Utd have become interested in the former Atletico Madrid man. 30-year-old Partey impressed in the early part of last season before struggling with injuries for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester United ‘hold positive talks over Rasmus Hojlund deal’

Manchester United have reportedly held positive talks over a potential deal for Atalanta BC striker Rasmus Hojlund. After recently completing the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, the Red Devils are now prioritising a new goalkeeper and striker. According to Sky Sports , the Red Devils are continuing to hold talks with Atalanta, which are said to be “positive”. The report claims that Man United are not expecting personal terms to be an issue, with Hojlund keen to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Inter pursue Lloris

Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, reports claim. Lloris confirmed in June he wants to leave Spurs a year before his contract ends. Inter are in the market for a goalkeeper, with Manchester United edging closer to a deal for Andre Onana. Foot Mercato claims the Serie A side have stepped up their attempts to sign Lloris in recent hours.

RSport (

)