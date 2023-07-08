SPORT

Transfer: Erik ten Hag interested in Thomas Partey; Daley Blind completes move to Girona

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 376 1 minute read

Erik ten Hag interested in Arsenal man

The Dutch manager is beginning to show interest in defensive midfielder Thomas Partey. While Arsenal are happy to see the player move in, Man Utd have become interested in the former Atletico Madrid man. 30-year-old Partey impressed in the early part of last season before struggling with injuries for the rest of the campaign.

Daley Blind completes move to Girona

Veteran left-back Daley Blind has joined La Liga side Girona on a two-year deal. The club that finished tenth in La Liga last season confirmed the Netherlands international’s arrival on Friday after he completed a medical.

Liverpool ready to up Schuurs offer

Liverpool are looking to up their offer for Torino defender Perr Schuurs to £34m, according to reports in Italy. Schuurs was a standout performer in Serie A last season and has reportedly been the subject of a £26m bid. The Reds are now ready to return with an improved offer.

SportClub (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 376 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

5 Premier League Clubs That Suffered The Most Injuries In 2022-23

4 mins ago

MUN vs LEE: Manchester United Team News And Possible Lineup For The Club-Friendly Game On Wednesday

18 mins ago

USMNT Talent Brenden Aaronson Secures Loan Move to Union Berlin as Leeds United Deal Finalized

30 mins ago

Reactions as Delta State Police PRO shares throwback Photos of himself in 2009 and 2022.

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button