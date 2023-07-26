Transfer: Dybala rejects offer to join Chelsea; Man Utd reach agreement with Amrabat and Hojlund

Dybala rejects offer to join Chelsea

Paulo Dybala has turned down an offer to join Chelsea this summer, Calciomercato reports. The Argentine had offers from the Blues and Saudi Arabia but he is set to extend his contract at Roma instead.

SOURCE: Calciomercato

Man Utd reach agreement with duo

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with both Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports. Sportitalia claim that United have agreed an annual salary worth between £3.4m and £3.9m on a multi-year contract with Amrabat. It follows the Red Devils shaking on £3.9m-per-season terms with Hojlund over a five-year period. However, they are yet to agree on a transfer fee with either Fiorentina or Atalanta.

SOURCE: Sportitalia

Raul Jimenez: Fulham sign Wolves and Mexico striker for £5m

Fulham have signed Mexico striker Raul Jimenez from fellow Premier League side Wolves for a fee of about £5m. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Fulham, with the club having the option for a third year. Jimenez scored 57 goals in 166 games during his five seasons at Molineux following a club record £30m move from Benfica. The Cottagers moved for Jimenez with the future of their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in doubt.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)