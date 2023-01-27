SPORT

Transfer: Dortmund prepare huge contract offer for Bellingham; Martinelli set to extend Arsenal stay

Done deal: Wycombe sign Harvey Cartwright

Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Tigers and is an England Under-20 international. He had a loan spell at Peterborough earlier in the season but injuries restricted him to one appearance. Cartwright will provide additional cover for Wycombe first-choice Max Stryjek as they look to force their way into the top six in League One.

Borussia Dortmund prepare huge contract offer for Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is widely expected to join Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City this summer. Borussia Dortmund, however, could have other ideas. Despite the fact they have a history in selling their best players, Bild reporter Christian Falk claims the German giants could offer the England star a huge contract in order to get him to stay.

SOURCE: Christian Falk

Martinelli set to extend Arsenal stay

Gabriel Martinelli is set to sign a new four-and-a-half year deal with Arsenal, David Ornstein has revealed, taking his stay in North London up to the summer of 2027.

SOURCE: David Ornstein

