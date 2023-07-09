Transfer: Done deals; United Reach Agreement with Hojlund, Barcelona Eyeing Chelsea’s Andrey Santos

United Reach Agreement with Hojlund

Reports from Football Insider suggest that Manchester United have reached an agreement on personal terms with Atalanta player Rasmus Hojlund. The Premier League club has made the 20-year-old their main target to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming season. Talks are currently underway between United’s football director, John Murtough, and Atalanta to finalize the deal. While an agreement on the transfer fee is yet to be reached, there is said to be a verbal agreement between Hojlund and United regarding personal terms.

Barcelona Eyeing Chelsea’s Andrey Santos

Recent reports indicate that Barcelona has shown interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos. The 18 million pound transfer from Vasco da Gama in January has been hindered by work permit issues, delaying his debut for the English club. Despite this, Santos has already caught the attention of the current La Liga champions. The Daily Mail reports that Barcelona sees Santos as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who recently departed the club after the expiry of his contract.

DONE DEALS

Coventry City Secure Signing of Ellis Simms

Coventry City has officially announced the signing of Everton striker Ellis Simms on a four-year contract. The undisclosed fee sealed the deal, bringing Simms to the club after an impressive loan spell at Sunderland, where he scored seven goals. Upon returning to Goodison Park, Simms made 11 appearances and found the back of the net once.

Morecambe Brings Back Jordan Slew

Morecambe has re-signed free agent striker Jordan Slew for a second spell, this time on a one-year deal. The 30-year-old has been without a club since departing from Halifax Town in April. Slew scored two goals in 18 National League games last season.

