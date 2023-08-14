Transfer: Done Deals, Neymar Jr. Is Closing In A Move To Saudi, Caicedo To Undergo Chelsea Medical

Done Deals;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain officially joined Besiktas on a three years deal as a free agent after he left Liverpool.

West Ham United have signed James Ward Prowse from Southampton on a four years contract, in a deal reportedly worth 30 million pounds.

FC Copenhagen have secured the acquisition of Birger Meling, a center-back from Stade Rennes for a sum of 2 million euros.

Neymar closing in on Al-Hilal move

Neymar Jr. is closing in on a massive deal transfer to the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

The Brazilian is on the verge of a surprise move from PSG to Al-Hilal.

In a few hours, he will undergo his medical in Paris.

After that, the former FC Barcelona will go within the next week to join his new colleagues in Riyadh.

Moises Caicedo to undergo Chelsea medical.

Moises Caicedo will have his Chelsea medical test later today before his £115 million transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion are in talk to sign Lille wonder kid Carlos Baleba.

To capture the talented young player Carlos Baleba, Brighton has begun negotiations with Lille.

