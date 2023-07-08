Transfer: Done deals; Man Utd prepare £100m bid for Onana and Hojlund; Barca keen on signing Santos

Man Utd £100m spree

Man Utd are reportedly preparing to launch a £100 double swoop for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. According to the Guardian, there has been ‘significant progress’ in a £51.5m deal to sign Inter goalkeeper Onana. The Cameroon international has been identified as an upgrade to the likely outgoing David De Gea. United will then supposedly start the bidding for Atalanta striker Hojlund with a £50m proposal. The Italian outfit reportedly value the Norwegian at closer to £85m.

Barcelona interested in signing Andrey Santos

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos. The Blues signed Santos from Vasco da Gama in a £18m transfer in January, but issues surrounding his work permit have delayed the start of his Chelsea career. Although he is yet to make his Chelsea debut, Santos is believed to be attracting interest from the current La Liga champions. According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have identified Santos as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who recently left the club following the expiry of his contract.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Charlton Athletic have signed striker Alfie May from fellow League One club Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old scored 67 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins after joining from Doncaster in January 2020. May has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley and becomes Charlton’s third signing of the summer transfer window.

OFFICIAL: Carlisle have signed Charlton defender Sam Lavelle and free-agent midfielder Dylan McGeouch on two-year deals. Lavelle, 26, scored three goals in 41 games for the Addicks after joining from Morecambe in August 2021. Scot McGeouch, 30, made 24 appearances in League One for Forest Green last season but left at the end of the campaign.

