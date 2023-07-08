Transfer: Done deals; Man Utd agree personal terms with Hojlund; Barca interested in Santos

United ‘agree personal terms’ with Hojlund

According to a report by Football Insider , Atalanta ace Rasmus Hojlund has ‘agreed personal terms’ with United. United are understood to have made the 20-year-old their primary target to strengthen their attacking options this summer and football director John Murtough is currently in talks with Atalanta to try and get a deal done. Though the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a fee, it is clamed that a ‘verbal agreement’ between United and Hojlund over personal terms is in place.

Barcelona interested in signing Andrey Santos

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos. The Blues signed Santos from Vasco da Gama in a £18m transfer in January, but issues surrounding his work permit have delayed the start of his Chelsea career. Although he is yet to make his Chelsea debut, Santos is believed to be attracting interest from the current La Liga champions. According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have identified Santos as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who recently left the club following the expiry of his contract.

Done deals

OFFICIAL: Coventry City have signed Everton striker Ellis Simms on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Simms scored seven goals on loan last season at Sunderland then once in 11 games after returning to Goodison Park.

OFFICIAL: Morecambe have re-signed free agent striker Jordan Slew for a second spell, on a one-year deal. The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Halifax Town in April, having scored two goals in 18 National League games last season.

ASport (

)