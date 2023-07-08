Transfer: Done deals; Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe; Southampton make contact over Amad deal

Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe

Chelsea have been put on red alert over a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer after the forward refused an option to extend his contract by a further year. That’s according to the Times, which reports that the Blues are monitoring a potential switch for the France international. The move could see him reunite with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who he played under at PSG and has since taken the head coach role at Chelsea.

Southampton ‘make contact’ with United for Amad

According to a report by Football Insider, Southampton have ‘made contact’ with United about the prospect of signing Amad on loan this summer. The Saints are currently preparing for life in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last term. Amad spent last season on loan at fellow Championship side Sunderland and plundered 14 goals and grabbed four assists. United are poised to run the rule over him during pre-season before making a decision on his future.

Done deals

OFFICIAL: League One Derby County have signed Rotherham striker Conor Washington and former Luton Town skipper Sonny Bradley on two-year contracts.

OFFICIAL: Paris St-Germain have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon for a reported 60 million euros (£51.1m). The 22-year-old Uruguay international has signed a five-year contract which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until June 2028.

