Transfer: Done Deal;Man Utd prepare £105m offer to sign Osimhen;Spurs agree fee to sign Soonsup-Bell

Done deal: Burnley sign Michael Obafemi

Burnley have completed the signing of Michael Obafemi from fellow Championship club Swansea City. The Republic of Ireland striker has moved to Turf Moor on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer. He scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for the Swans, who signed him from Southampton in August 2021.

Man United prepare £105million offer to sign Victor Osimhen

Manchester United need a proven quality center forward as soon as possible and they are heavily linked with Victor Osimhen. As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Man Utd are preparing an offer worth £105million (120 million euros) to lure the former Ligue 1 striker for Erik ten Hag. Osimhen is currently leading the goalscoring chart in the Serie A with 14 goals in just 15 starts. He missed a month of action last year due to a muscle injury but since returning, he has been the best player in the league.

SOURCE: Fichajes

Spurs agree fee to sign Soonsup-Bell

Tottenham have agreed a fee to sign Chelsea Under-21s striker Jude Soonsup-Bell to bolster the club’s academy. The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Cobham but has sought another pathway, winding down his contract to its final six months. Spurs are now expected to seal the signing when Soonsup-Bell completes a medical and puts pen to paper on his new deal.

