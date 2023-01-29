Transfer: Done deal;Brighton ready to sell Moises Caicedo;Klopp rules out further Liverpool signings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Ruby Mace joins Leicester

Manchester City midfielder Ruby Mace has joined Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old becomes the Foxes’ fifth new arrival of the January transfer window. Mace, an England Under-19 international, made her senior debut for Arsenal aged 17 before moving to Manchester. Leicester are bottom of the Women’s Super League with just three points so far this season.

Brighton ready to sell Caicedo

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi claims his team are “ready” to be without Moises Caicedo. Arsenal are hoping to sign the midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline and have been given a potential green light for a deal. “I would like him to finish the season with us, but we are ready to go forward without him,” De Zerbi told reporters after watching his team dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup in round four earlier today.

Klopp rules out further Liverpool signings

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the opportunity for further signings in January, despite long-term issues to the likes of Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. “No, no, nothing will happen in this transfer window,” he told reporters after his side’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round. “That’s it, all good.”

RSport (

)