Transfer: Done deal; Zubimendi rejects Arsenal move; Inter Milan eyeing move for Smalling
Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.
Zubimendi rejects Arsenal move
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has rejected a move to Arsenal. The Gunners informed La Real of plans to enact his release clause, worth £52m. However, Cadena SER claim Zubimendi told Arsenal he will not leave this month amid reports of a summer move to Barcelona.
SOURCE: Cadena SER
Inter are eyeing a summer move for Chris Smalling, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Juventus have also been linked with the Roma defender, who could make a free transfer at the end of the season, but the San Siro side are also eager to snap him up.
SOURCE: La Gazzetta dello Sport
