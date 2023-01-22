SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Zubimendi rejects Arsenal move; Inter Milan eyeing move for Smalling

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.

Zubimendi rejects Arsenal move

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has rejected a move to Arsenal. The Gunners informed La Real of plans to enact his release clause, worth £52m. However, Cadena SER claim Zubimendi told Arsenal he will not leave this month amid reports of a summer move to Barcelona.

SOURCE: Cadena SER

Inter eye move for Smalling

Inter are eyeing a summer move for Chris Smalling, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Juventus have also been linked with the Roma defender, who could make a free transfer at the end of the season, but the San Siro side are also eager to snap him up.

SOURCE: La Gazzetta dello Sport

ASport (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

31 mins ago

Video: Stopping Arsenal From Winning EPL Title Will Be Difficult

33 mins ago

EPL: Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points

42 mins ago

EPL: One hell of a footballer, Gary Lineker, praises Arsenal player Saka after Man United defeats

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button