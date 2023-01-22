Transfer: Done deal; Zubimendi rejects Arsenal move; Inter Milan eyeing move for Smalling

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.

Zubimendi rejects Arsenal move

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has rejected a move to Arsenal. The Gunners informed La Real of plans to enact his release clause, worth £52m. However, Cadena SER claim Zubimendi told Arsenal he will not leave this month amid reports of a summer move to Barcelona.

SOURCE: Cadena SER

Inter eye move for Smalling

Inter are eyeing a summer move for Chris Smalling, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Juventus have also been linked with the Roma defender, who could make a free transfer at the end of the season, but the San Siro side are also eager to snap him up.

SOURCE: La Gazzetta dello Sport

