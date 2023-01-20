Transfer: Done deal; Wolves agree £3.3m fee for Dawson; Arsenal complete Trossard signing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Elkan Baggott joins Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town have signed Ipswich’s Elkan Baggott on loan until the end of the season after the defender was recalled from a stint at Gillingham. The 20-year-old scored three goals in 29 games for the League Two strugglers in the first half of the campaign. The Indonesia international becomes the League One club’s second signing of the January transfer window.

Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham for Craig Dawson

The defender could move to Molineux ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City, the PA news agency understands. Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been looking for January reinforcements with his side two points above the bottom three.

SOURCE: Independent

Arsenal complete Trossard signing

Both Brighton and Arsenal have announced that Leandro Trossard has completed a move to the Gunners for undisclosed terms. The Belgian impressed in 2022-23 with seven goals from 17 matches, but forced a move away from the Seagulls after falling out with new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

