SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Wigan appoint Maloney as manager; Arsenal make new bid for Moises Caicedo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Exeter City sign Will Aimson

Exeter City have signed Bolton defender Will Aimson on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old made 45 appearances for the Trotters after joining from Plymouth in June 2021, and has also had spells at Bury and Blackpool. Aimson is the third signing of the January transfer window for the Grecians who sit 13th in League One.

Wigan appoint Shaun Maloney as manager

Wigan have announced that Shaun Maloney has been appointed first-team manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. Maloney takes over from Kolo Toure who was sacked after less than two months in charge of the Latics.

Arsenal make new Caicedo bid

Arsenal have made a new and improved second bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, according to reports. The Daily Mail claims the second offer is £60million with a further £10m in add-ons. However, Brighton are likely to reject it again as they want £80m. The Gunners have already had a £60m offer rejected by the Seagulls, who also turned down £55m from Chelsea for the Ecuador international.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

ASport (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Gakpo, Mudryk, Trossard: Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in the January Transfer Window So Far

6 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez; Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

15 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Jose Mourinho keen on return to EPL; Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

33 mins ago

Ancelotti plans to sign ex-Man City and PSG strikers for Real Madrid

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button