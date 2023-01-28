Transfer: Done deal; Wigan appoint Maloney as manager; Arsenal make new bid for Moises Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Exeter City sign Will Aimson

Exeter City have signed Bolton defender Will Aimson on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old made 45 appearances for the Trotters after joining from Plymouth in June 2021, and has also had spells at Bury and Blackpool. Aimson is the third signing of the January transfer window for the Grecians who sit 13th in League One.

Wigan appoint Shaun Maloney as manager

Wigan have announced that Shaun Maloney has been appointed first-team manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. Maloney takes over from Kolo Toure who was sacked after less than two months in charge of the Latics.

Arsenal make new Caicedo bid

Arsenal have made a new and improved second bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, according to reports. The Daily Mail claims the second offer is £60million with a further £10m in add-ons. However, Brighton are likely to reject it again as they want £80m. The Gunners have already had a £60m offer rejected by the Seagulls, who also turned down £55m from Chelsea for the Ecuador international.

