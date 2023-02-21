Transfer: Done deal; Vlahovic’s agent blocked move to Man Utd in January; Leeds keen on Loftus-Cheek

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Stockport sign Davenport

Stockport County have signed former Manchester City academy midfielder Jacob Davenport on a contract until the end of the season. Davenport, 24, has been training with the Hatters since leaving Lincoln City. He also had two injury-disrupted seasons at Blackburn. He joined Burton Albion five years ago after leaving Manchester City, making 17 appearances for the Brewers before his stint at Blackburn, where all but eight of his 36 outings came as a substitute.

Vlahovic’s agent blocked January transfer to Man Utd

Juventus had accepted a bid from Manchester United worth between €100m (£88.8m) and €120m (£106.5m) for striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, reports Spanish outlet AS. However, the player’s agent is believed to have brought initially positive talks to a halt, thus blocking the move from going ahead.

SOURCE: AS

Leeds keen on Loftus-Cheek

Leeds United will try and sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea in the summer, according to the Daily Express. Former boss Jesse Marsch wanted the midfielder in January, but the Whites could reignite their interest despite the American’s subsequent departure.

SOURCE: Daily Express

RSport (

)