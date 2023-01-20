Transfer: Done deal; Trossard to undergo Arsenal medical; Vlahovic offers himself to Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Elkan Baggott joins Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town have signed Ipswich’s Elkan Baggott on loan until the end of the season after the defender was recalled from a stint at Gillingham. The 20-year-old scored three goals in 29 games for the League Two strugglers in the first half of the campaign. The Indonesia international becomes the League One club’s second signing of the January transfer window.

Leandro Trossard to undergo Arsenal medical

Leandro Trossard ‘to undergo Arsenal medical after £27m fee agreed with Brighton’ Arsenal reportedly reach an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Leandro Trossard for around £27m, with the attacker set to travel to London for his medical.

SOURCE: Football365

Vlahovic offers himself to Real Madrid

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who is not happy with his situation at Juve, has offered his services to the European champions as he looks to leave the Bianconeri, according to Fichajes. Carlo Ancelotti has already mentioned that the club is not looking for reinforcements in January but a summer move might be on the cards.

