This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Exeter City sign Will Aimson

Exeter City have signed Bolton defender Will Aimson on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old made 45 appearances for the Trotters after joining from Plymouth in June 2021, and has also had spells at Bury and Blackpool. Aimson is the third signing of the January transfer window for the Grecians who sit 13th in League One.

Spurs keen on Jordan Pickford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford according to Football Insider. Spurs eye Pickford as a long-term replacement of Hugo Lloris. Both Pickford and Lloris’ contracts with their respective clubs expire in June 2024.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Newcastle plotting move for Lukaku

Newcastle United could make a bid for Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku next summer according to CMW. Lukaku joined Inter on loan in the summer after spending just one season at Chelsea. The Belgian has expressed his interest to stay back in Serie A on numerous occasions and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies manage to convince him to return to the Premier League.

SOURCE: CMW

ASport (

)