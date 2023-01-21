Transfer: Done deal; Spurs and Man Utd to compete for Majer; Danjuma set to undergo Everton medical

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Matt Macey joins Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed keeper Matt Macey on loan from Championship side Luton Town for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old former Arsenal trainee becomes Pompey’s second signing of the January window – and the first following John Mousinho’s appointment as player-coach earlier in the day.

Spurs and Man Utd to compete for Lovro Majer

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Croatia international midfielder Lovro Majer according to Jeunes Footeux. The 24-year-old midfielder joined Rennes in 2021 on a five-year deal which means he still has three and a half years left in his contract with the French club.

SOURCE: Jeunes Footeux

Danjuma set to undergo Everton medical

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a full agreement was reached between the two clubs last night and the player will undergo his Everton medical on Saturday. The 25-year-old winger Is set to join the Toffees on a loan deal until the end of the season and the Premier League outfit will not have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

