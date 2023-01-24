Transfer: Done deal; Ryan Gravenberch set to stay at Bayern; AC Milan frontrunners to sign Pulisic

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Watford sign Henrique Araujo on loan

Watford have signed Benfica striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season. The 21-year-old has featured for Benfica in the Champions League this season, and scored in their 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in November as they pipped Paris St-Germain to top Group H. The Portugal Under-21 forward is the second player to join Watford from Benfica in January after Joao Ferreira.

Gravenberch set to stay at Bayern despite Liverpool interest

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will not be allowed to leave the Bavarian giants this month, according to Sky Germany. Liverpool had been linked with an audacious loan move for the prodigious Dutchman, who is yet to start a single Bundesliga match this campaign. Gravenberch is tipped to have a bright future after an impressive rise with Ajax, for whom he scored 12 goals in 103 appearances.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

AC Milan frontrunners to sign Pulisic

Chelsea manager Graham Potter no longer counts on Christian Pulisic and the forward will be allowed to leave in the next transfer window, according to Calciomercato Marca. AC Milan have already begun negotiations for the American and are pushing for a deal. Several Premier League outfits such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle have also been interested in the forward.

SOURCE: Calciomercato

