Transfer: Done deal; Real Madrid rule out move for Rice; Man Utd remain in contact to sign Dumfries

Done deal: Bournemouth sign Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland.

Real Madrid rule out move for Rice

Real Madrid have ruled out a move for Declan Rice this summer, despite holding a long-standing interest in the England midfielder. Instead, it’s been suggested the West Ham captain has ‘given his word’ to Arsenal that he’ll be heading to north London at the end of the season.

Manchester United remain in contact to sign Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from the Italian club. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United and Chelsea remain in contact with the 26-year-old regarding a potential move. Inter Milan are eyeing up potential alternatives if the Dutchman ends up leaving the club in the coming months. The 26-year-old is certainly one of the best full-backs in Serie A and he did quite well with his country in the recently concluded World Cup as well. Dumfries could prove to be a solid addition to the Manchester United defence.

