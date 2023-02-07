Transfer: Done deal; Real Madrid considering summer move for Dumfries; Inter Milan keen on Chalobah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Brough Joins Hornets

Watford FC Women has announced the arrival of promising young forward Faye Brough following a successful trial period with the Hornets. The Japanese attacker has put pen to paper on permanent terms with the Golden Girls having trained with Damon Lathrope’s squad for several weeks, impressing with her quick feet and eye for goal.

Real Madrid considering summer move for Dumfries

Real Madrid are eyeing up Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who was interesting the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the recent transfer window. The 26-year-old has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, although it now looks like a switch to La Liga could be more likely. Spanish publication Fichajes report that Real Madrid are aware of Inter wanting to bring in funds this summer and that the Italian side wants around £35m for the Dutch full-back. Inter only signed Dumfries in 2021 and he is under contract until 2025, although they are willing to sell, they will insist on a significant price for him.

SOURCE: Fichajes

Inter Milan keen on Chalobah

Inter Milan are targeting a summer move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, according to reports. The Italian side view Chalobah as the ideal replacement for Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris-Saint Germain at the end of the season. Chalobah penned a long-term contract with Chelsea in November with his deal not due to expire until 2028 but he has struggled for regular game time this term.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

