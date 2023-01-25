Transfer: Done deal; Raya rejects Brentford contract offer; Fulham close in on Cedric loan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Cambridge United sign McGrandles

Cambridge United have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on loan from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old Scot has played 12 games for Charlton this season, but none since their FA Cup win over non-league Coalville in November. He joined the Addicks from Lincoln last summer on a three-year deal.

Raya rejects Brentford contract offer

David Raya has rejected the latest contract offer from Brentford as Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United weigh up summer moves. According to Relevo, the goalkeeper has little desire to extend his Bees deal as he looks to join a bigger club in six months time when his price will have reduced with his contract running until 2024.

SOURCE: Relevo

Fulham close in on Cedric loan

Arsenal and Fulham are close to agreeing a loan move for Cedric Soares, according to ESPN. After renewed talks this week, a breakthrough has finally been reached and the defender is now expected to join for the remainder of the season. Fulham will cover Cedric’s full wages – reportedly close to £100,00 a week – will not have the option or obligation to make the move a permanent deal.

SOURCE: ESPN

