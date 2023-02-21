Transfer: Done deal; PSG ready to re-appoint Tuchel; Man Utd begin contract talks with Rashford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Stockport sign Davenport

Stockport County have signed former Manchester City academy midfielder Jacob Davenport on a contract until the end of the season. Davenport, 24, has been training with the Hatters since leaving Lincoln City. He also had two injury-disrupted seasons at Blackburn. He joined Burton Albion five years ago after leaving Manchester City, making 17 appearances for the Brewers before his stint at Blackburn, where all but eight of his 36 outings came as a substitute.

PSG ready to re-appoint Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to re-appoint Thomas Tuchel and would be willing to admit their mistake in sacking him in the first place. The French giants have grown frustrated with Christophe Galtier and prepared to sound out their former boss, who they sacked on Christmas Day in 2020. Tuchel may need convincing to join the dominant French side but would be dealing with Campos instead of former sporting director Leonardo — who he fell out with. He would also need assurances the club would be willing to protect him against player power and ask to be left to focus on coaching, without too much involvement in transfer market activity.

Manchester United begin contract talks with Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is enjoying his best season at Manchester United so far, with his recent double against Leicester taking him to 24 goals for the campaign – the most he has managed in one term. Rashford is still only tied down to a contract until 2024 and there are no guarantees that he will stay beyond next season but now, there seems to be a positive update on United’s bid of keeping Rashford. According to The Athletic, the Old Trafford club have held initial talks with Rashford’s representatives over fresh terms and more talks are planned. As per the report, Rashford is viewed as ‘integral’ to the club on the pitch and Erik ten Hag considers his talisman’s future as a priority.

