Transfer: Done deal; PSG in advanced negotiations for Ziyech; Leicester offer £15m for Souttar

Done deal: Cheltenham Town sign Aidan Keena

League One club Cheltenham Town have signed striker Aidan Keena from Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old, who was top scorer in the Irish Premier Division in 2022 with 18 goals in 32 games, has agreed a three-year contract with the Robins. A former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Keena joined Rovers last January from Scottish side Falkirk.

PSG in advanced negotiations for Ziyech

PSG are in ‘advanced negotiations’ for Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech with the Ligue 1 champions a shock destination for the star. Ziyech is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and has been on the lookout for a new club since the summer with AC Milan, Newcastle and former club Ajax among those most heavily linked. However, L’Equipe reports that PSG are now in detailed talks for the player who is believed to be keen on a move to the French capital.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Leicester offer £15m for Harry Souttar

Leicester want to sign Stoke centre-back Harry Souttar according to The Telegraph and have offered £15million for his services. The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent World Cup with Australia, forming a formidable partnership with Hearts defender Kye Rowles as the Socceroos defied the odds to reach the round of 16. Sky Sports reports have suggested that Stoke are lining up Nottingham Forest veteran Steve Cook as a replacement should Souttar depart.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

