This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Hjalmar Ekdal joins Burnley

Burnley have signed Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year contract. The 24-year-old 6ft 2in centre-back has moved from Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens IF to become Clarets boss Vincent Kompany’s second January window signing.

Nottingham Forest want ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Costa Rica star is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of first-team football and the Premier League could be the destination for him as Forest need to replace the injured Dean Henderson.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Roma target Ziyech as Zaniolo nears exit

Roma are eyeing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech to replace Nicolo Zaniolo. The Italian winger is wanted by Brighton, Spurs and West Ham. And Tuttosport say Ziyech is a prime candidate to head to Roma when Zaniolo is sold.

SOURCE: Tuttosport

RSport (

)