Transfer: Done deal; Nottingham Forest want Keylor Navas; Arsenal to return for Zubimendi

Done deal: Anouk Denton joins West Ham

West Ham have signed defender Anouk Denton from Louisville Cardinals, subject to international clearance. The 19-year-old former Arsenal player has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Denton returns to the club having been on loan at West Ham for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Nottingham Forest want ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Costa Rica star is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of first-team football and the Premier League could be the destination for him as Forest need to replace the injured Dean Henderson.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Arsenal to return for Zubimendi

Arsenal are plotting a new bid for Martin Zubimendi in the summer, Fichajes reports. The Gunners were knocked back by the Real Sociedad star as he preferred to remain in La Liga but they are set to return for him with a new bid.

SOURCE: Fichajes

