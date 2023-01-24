Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle set to beat Chelsea to Gordon signing; Liverpool keen on Chiesa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Blackpool signs Charlie Goode

Championship side Blackpool have signed Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old has been with the Bees since August 2020 and played 20 games, with two appearances while on loan to second-tier side Sheffield United. Goode, who was in Fulham’s academy, has also spent time in the English Football League with Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United.

Newcastle set to beat Chelsea to Gordon signing

Newcastle are confident they can beat Chelsea to the signature of Everton winger Anthony Gordon before the transfer window shuts, according to The Telegraph. Both clubs had bids rejected for Gordon last summer and have since reignited their interest with Everton struggling. The report states the player is keen on a move to St. James’ Park and progress has been made in striking a deal.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Liverpool keen on Chiesa

Liverpool are also making plans for another attacker, with succession plans for Mo Salah in mind. According to Calciomercato, the Reds are weighing up a move for Federico Chiesa amid Juventus’s current financial and legal strife. The Old Lady has been striped of 15 points, which leaves them 10th in Serie A and 14 points off the Champions League spots. Apparently, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Chiesa, who could be available for around £53million in the summer.

SOURCE: Calciomercato

