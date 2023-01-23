Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle keen on Anthony Gordan; Brandon Williams seeking loan offers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.

Newcastle keen on Anthony Gordan

Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordan according to Football Insider. The Magpies eye Gordon as a direct replacement for Chris Wood. In the summer they had placed a £35m bid for the striker but Everton had rejected the offer at that time.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Brandon Williams seeking loan offers

Brandon Williams is hoping to be allowed to leave United on loan before next week’s January transfer deadline, according to the Manchester Evening . The 22-year-old is reportedly determined to play regular football in order to aid his development and is willing to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis in order to ensure that his requirements are met. Williams has failed to earn a single minute of first-team action for United in the Premier League so far this season, although he has been named on the bench on two occasions.

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

