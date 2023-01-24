Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle closing in on Anthony Gordon; Bakayoko set to join Adana Demirspor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Aston Villa sign Jhon Duran

Aston Villa have signed teenage Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a potential £3.3m in add-ons. He becomes Unai Emery’s second signing at the club and follows the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m from Real Betis earlier this month.

Newcastle closing in on Gordon

Newcastle are increasingly confident of signing Everton winger Anthony Gordon, according to the Telegraph. The Magpies are said to be optimistic of beating Chelsea to the England youth international who is said to be keen on moving to St James’ Park. Newcastle have already had a bid of around £35million rejected for Gordon last summer but are hoping to now finalise a deal in the coming days. That’s after Eddie Howe and co allowed Chris Wood to join relegation-battling Nottingham Forest on loan with an option to buy.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Bakayoko set to join Adana Demirspor

Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to join Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig on a permanent deal, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. He reports that Bakayoko’s loan with Milan will be terminated and Adana Demirspor will sign the midfielder from Chelsea for free on a contract until 2026. Chelsea will earn a percentage of any future sale.

SOURCE: Nicolo Schira

