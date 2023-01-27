Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle agree fee with Everton for Gordon; Humphreys joins Paderborn on loan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wycombe sign Harvey Cartwright

Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Tigers and is an England Under-20 international. He had a loan spell at Peterborough earlier in the season but injuries restricted him to one appearance. Cartwright will provide additional cover for Wycombe first-choice Max Stryjek as they look to force their way into the top six in League One.

Newcastle agree fee with Everton for Gordon

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Everton for winger Anthony Gordon, according to Sky Sports. The Magpies are set to pay an initial £40m plus a further £5m in add-ons. Gordon returned to Everton’s training ground on Friday

morning after failing to report to Finch Farm for the previous three days. He was desperate for a move away from the club and looks set to get his wish in the final few days of the January window.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys joins Paderborn on loan

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys has completed a loan move to Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn until the end of the season. Humphreys has been captain of our development squad since the start of last season. He was on the scoresheet last week for Mark Robinson’s men in our 4-2 win against Fulham.

