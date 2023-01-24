Transfer: Done deal; Man United Women confirm Naalsund signing; Danjuma undergoing Tottenham medical

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Aston Villa sign Jhon Duran

Aston Villa have signed teenage Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a potential £3.3m in add-ons. He becomes Unai Emery’s second signing at the club and follows the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m from Real Betis earlier this month.

Man United confirm Naalsund signing

Manchester United Women are delighted to announce the signing of 27-year-old Norwegian international midfielder Lisa Naalsund on a contract running until the end of the 2025/26 season. Lisa joins United from SK Brann, where she spent four seasons with the Toppserien side, winning two league titles in the process.

Danjuma undergoing Tottenham medical

Tottenham appear to have been successful in hijacking Everton’s loan move for Arnaut Danjuma. The Telegraph report the Villarreal winger is undergoing a medical ahead of sealing a loan move until the end of the season. The 25-year-old looked destined to sign for relegation-threatened Everton until Spurs made a last-ditch move to snatch the Dutchman from their grasp. And it appears that deal is dead in the water, with Danjuma at Spurs’ training ground in London ahead of finalising his switch.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

