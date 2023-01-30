Transfer: Done deal; Man United prepare £105m offer to sign Osimhen; Chelsea back in for Fernandez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Middlesbrough sign Dan Barlaser

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent the following year. He had started all of the Millers’ 28 Championship matches this season.

Man United prepare £105million offer to sign Victor Osimhen

Manchester United need a proven quality center forward as soon as possible and they are heavily linked with Victor Osimhen. As per Spanish source, Fichajes, Man Utd are preparing an offer worth £105million (120 million euros) to lure the former Ligue 1 striker for Erik ten Hag. Osimhen is currently leading the goalscoring chart in the Serie A with 14 goals in just 15 starts. He missed a month of action last year due to a muscle injury but since returning, he has been the best player in the league.

SOURCE: Fichajes

Chelsea back in for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh swoop for Enzo Fernandez. The Blues failed with a move for Fernandez earlier this month but remain keen on a move for the Argentina midfielder. According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are preparing a late move for Fernandez in the final days of the window and are willing to offer Benfica “a few players” in return.

SOURCE: Daily Express

