Transfer: Done Deal; Man United Could Lose £40m On Maguire; Barcelona Set To Sign Ndicki

Done deal: Swindon sign McEachran

Swindon have signed ex-Chelsea academy midfielder George McEachran on a free transfer until the end of the season. The 22-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Premier League club last summer. McEachran joined Chelsea in 2009 and worked alongside new Swindon head coach Jody Morris there, although he did not make a first-team appearance. He was part of the England team that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and played in the final win over Spain.

Man Utd Could Lose £40m On Maguire

Manchester United are facing a £40m loss on Harry Maguire if they sell him this summer, as looking increasingly likely, claims the Daily Mail. Maguire is out of favour at Old Trafford and though he was in Erik Ten Hag’s team to beat Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday, it was only his fifth league start of the season. The paper suggests United will probably have to accept a bid of around £40m for the England defender, half the price they paid for him from Leicester four years ago.

Barca Set To Sign Ndicki

Barcelona are thought to have reached a verbal agreement over the signing of Arsenal target and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicki, German journalist Patrick Berger has revealed. The France international is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he would join on a free transfer, having been a vital part of Frankfurt’s European push this campaign. However, Berger has clarified that, despite this verbal agreement, the transfer is not complete just yet, as the Catalan club will make a decision sometime around March.

