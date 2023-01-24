Transfer: Done deal; Man United cool interest in Osimhen; Thiago Silva set for new Chelsea deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Rangers sign Todd Cantwell

Rangers have signed midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City on what the Ibrox club say is “a long-term deal”. The 24-year-old, who is Michael Beale’s first signing as Rangers manager, came through the Norwich academy but was out of favour with new boss David Wagner. Cantwell made 129 appearances for the Canaries, including 45 games in the Premier League, and has had loan spells with Bournemouth and Fortuna Sittard.

Man United cool interest in Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have apparently cooled their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen due to the Partenopei’s mammoth asking price. The Nigerian international is understood to have been identified as one of the Red Devils’ leading targets to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent in November. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg – the Manchester Evening – Man United are now exploring cheaper alternatives to Osimhen after being informed of Napoli’s demands. Plettenburg adds that Erik ten Hag’s side have not given up on their pursuit entirely, but the Nigerian is no longer the number one target on their summer transfer shortlist.

Thiago Silva set for new Chelsea deal

Thiago Silva is poised to sign a new contract that will keep him at Chelsea beyond his 39th birthday, according to The Guardian. As it stands, the age-defying centre-back would be a free agent at the end of the season but he will supposedly sign a one-year extension at the Bridge. The Brazilian has been a stalwart of the Blues’ defence since signing from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, despite a significant reshuffle with Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Kouliably and Benoit Badiashile all arriving over the past 12 months.

