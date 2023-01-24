Transfer: Done deal; Man City plots Rafael Leao swap deal; Chelsea set to offer Thiago Silva new deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Watford sign Henrique Araujo on loan

Watford have signed Benfica striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season. The 21-year-old has featured for Benfica in the Champions League this season, and scored in their 6-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in November as they pipped Paris St-Germain to top Group H. The Portugal Under-21 forward is the second player to join Watford from Benfica in January after Joao Ferreira.

Man City plot Rafael Leao swap deal

Manchester City are open to using Joao Cancelo as a makeweight as part of a deal to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, according to Calciomercatoweb. The fullback has not featured as regularly for the title holders this season, prompting speculation that his time at the club is set to come to an end. Leao has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League recently, with Chelsea and Arsenal also amongst those interested in the Portugal international.

SOURCE: Calciomercatoweb

Chelsea set to offer Thiago Silva new deal

Chelsea are set to offer 38-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva a new contract, according to The Times. The Blues want Silva to stay past the end of the current campaign when his existing contract expires. Silva is open to staying at the club and feels he can continue playing until he’s 40.

SOURCE: The Times

RSport (

)