Transfer: Done deal; Madueke undergoing Chelsea Medical; Vlahovic offers himself to Real Madrid

Done deal: David Amoo joins Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth January window signing by bringing in Stevenage’s former Liverpool and Port Vale striker David Amoo. The much-travelled 31-year-old has signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Crewe, 17th in League Two, are at home to Stockport County on Saturday. Amoo and fellow new signings James Beadle and Ryan Finnigan will all be in contention to make their Alex debut for Lee Bell’s side.

Madueke undergoing Chelsea Medical

Noni Madueke is currently undergoing main part of his medical tests as new Chelsea player after arriving in London on Thursday night. Contracts are being checked, then the deal will be completed with PSV Eindhoven on a €35 million total package. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Vlahovic offers himself to Real Madrid

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who is not happy with his situation at Juve, has offered his services to the European champions as he looks to leave the Bianconeri, according to Fichajes. Carlo Ancelotti has already mentioned that the club is not looking for reinforcements in January but a summer move might be on the cards.

