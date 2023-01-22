Transfer: Done deal; Kiwior completes Arsenal medical; Chelsea wants to swap Ziyech for Kessie

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Hjalmar Ekdal joins Burnley

Burnley have signed Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year contract. The 24-year-old 6ft 2in centre-back has moved from Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens IF to become Clarets boss Vincent Kompany’s second January window signing.

Kiwior completes Arsenal medical

Arsenal are very close to announcing another new signing to follow hot on the heels of Leandro Trossard. emerged yesterday that the Gunners had agreed a shock €25m deal with Serie A side Spezia for Polish defender Jakub Kiwior. Fabrizio Romano reports that the 22-year-old has now passed his medical in north London and will be announced as Arsenal’s newest player after signing a five-and-a-half year deal.

Chelsea want to swap Ziyech for Barca’s Kessie

Chelsea are open to a swap deal with Barcelona that would see Hakim Ziyech join the Camp Nou side and Franck Kessie go in the opposite direction. Ziyech has been touted as a possible replacement for Memphis Depay at Barca and Sport reports the Blues would let him leave if they can get Kessie as part of the deal.

