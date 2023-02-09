Transfer: Done deal; Kante wants contract renewal: Man United plotting summer move for Vlahovic

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Belgium announce Tedesco as new head coach

Belgium have announced Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach. The 37-year-old has signed a contract until after Euro 2024. Tedesco replaces Roberto Martinez, who left in December following their disappointing World Cup campaign. Tedesco was most recently in charge of RB Leipzig until last year and has also been at Schalke and Spartak Moscow.

Kante Wants Contract Renewal

According to Football.London, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté prioritises continuing his stay with the Blues beyond this season and is determined to extend his contract. Kanté’s current contract with Chelsea lasts till the end of the current season, and reportedly many clubs are interested in signing him for free, including league rivals Liverpool.

SOURCE: Football.London

Man United plotting summer move for Vlahovic

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and are hoping to land him in a summer move. Vlahovic has been attracting interest from various clubs across England and a move for him could be on the cards in the summer as Juventus are struggling. Now, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Manchester United are one of the clubs looking to move for Vlahovic in the summer window.

SOURCE: Niccolo Ceccarini

