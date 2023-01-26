Transfer: Done deal; Kai Havertz Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer; Man Utd keen on Chiesa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Southampton sign James Bree

Southampton have signed defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 25-year-old left Aston Villa for Luton in 2019, where he played under current Saints boss Nathan Jones. He is Southampton’s third signing of the January window, after the arrivals of Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Kai Havertz Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could leave the club in the summer in search of a new challenge. There has been speculation recently that Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich this month or in the summer, but that has been put to bed due to the fact Bayern are not currently interested. Havertz has had a turbulent time in a Chelsea jersey to say the least, and could benefit from a move away from the club in the summer to further his career. According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea in the summer but there is no current interest from Bayern Munich.

SOURCE: Florian Plettenburg

Man United in for Chiesa

Manchester United are reportedly keen on a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. Calciomercatoweb claim that it would cost United a fee in the region of €100m, but that’s a figure the club are willing to bid as they look to seal a deal for the Italian.

SOURCE: Calciomercatoweb

SportWeb (

)