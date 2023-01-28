Transfer: Done deal; Jose Mourinho keen on return to EPL; Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Newport County sign Matt Baker

Newport County have signed Stoke City centre-back Matt Baker on a loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season. Centre-back Baker is yet to make an appearance in senior football, but has been on the bench for Championship Stoke this term. The Wales Under-21s international becomes Graham Coughlan’s second Newport signing.

Jose Mourinho keen on return to EPL

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on another return to the Premier League with a third stint at Chelsea his ‘ideal scenario’. According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho has grown frustrated at Roma for a perceived lack of financial support in the transfer market. It’s said that Mourinho would consider a return to Stamford Bridge should Graham Potter be sacked by Todd Boehly. But Potter is still said to have the full backing of the Chelsea board despite their poor form.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

Brighton do not want to sell Moises Caicedo and per the Independent have set a £90million price tag on the Ecuadorian midfielder. Caicedo has been the subject of rejected £55m and £60m bids from Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, and the pair will have to significantly up their offers to tempt Brighton into business.

SOURCE: Independent

