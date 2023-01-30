Transfer: Done deal; Inter Milan make enquiry about Maguire; Fernandez pushing to join Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Newcastle United sign Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to £45m with add-ons.

Inter Milan enquire over Man United’s Harry Maguire

Inter Milan have made an enquiry about Harry Maguire though the Manchester United captain wants to wait until the summer to settle his Old Trafford future. The Italian giants are in the market for a new central defender with Slovakian international Milan Skriniar joining PSG and Maguire’s reputation remains high overseas following his displays for England at the World Cup.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Enzo Fernandez pushing to join Chelsea

The pressure could really be ramping up on Benfica now. Chelsea are now set for a meeting with the Lisbon giants as they push to sign Enzo Fernandez, who could still become one of the most expensive players of all time. The Argentina star himself is said to be eager to move to Stamford Bridge. According to Record, the 21-year-old has told Benfica to let him move to England imminently.

SOURCE: Record

